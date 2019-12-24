Hideo Kojima Is Already Hard at Work on His Next Project

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions‘ first official video game, Death Stranding, is behind them, and that means it’s time to seriously look into what comes next for the developers there. Not that the folks there haven’t already been working on something or other, of course. (That’s game development for you.) But it would appear that Kojima, specifically, is putting in the hours while nobody is around on whatever the next concept is.

Kojima himself has posted several enigmatic posts to social media over the last couple days about “working on the next concept” with photos of his workstation. Whether the various odds and ends included, like books and other media, are relevant to whatever might come next is impossible to say at this point. There’s no telling what threads Kojima and crew might pull from what source material, and we’ll all just have to wait and see.

Whatever it is, Kojima seems intent to get going despite the holiday season. Or, perhaps, because of it? Maybe the next “strand” game will see folks playing as Santa.

Working on the next concept while no one is in the office. pic.twitter.com/1zIeo5nnBo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 23, 2019

Maybe I was too tired I slept over this morning. I wanted to go see Last Christmas 1st thing in the morning but realized today was Christmas Eve. Me as an old man going to the theater by myself on this day? I changed my plan to stay in my office working on my next concept. pic.twitter.com/6dleNPEJmJ — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 24, 2019

While I was writing the concept for the next project I found the old documents in my computer, I miss those early days of working on DS presentation doc. pic.twitter.com/ZnSSXwslr9 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 24, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.