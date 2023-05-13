Hideo Kojima Tweets About PT Causing Confusion

Hideo Kojima is once again stirring the hornet's nest by making a reference to PT. Almost a decade ago now, a free horror game was released on the PlayStation Store called PT. It was from a developer no one had heard of and had players walking through a pretty ordinary hallway in a cozy home, but every time they reached the door at the end of the hallway, they'd reset to the beginning. With every reset, the house began to get more eerie. It got darker, noises on a nearby radio emitted something sinister, a monster began stalking and watching you, and a bathroom door would open where you could then find a fetus in the sink. It was really unnerving and is widely regarded as one of the creepiest games out there. If you somehow figured out how to get out of this house from Hell, you were treated with a reveal: This was a teaser for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Unfortunately, though, this game was canceled not long after its announcement.

With all of that said, Hideo Kojima has largely left that dream behind, but every now and then he riles people up on Twitter. The latest example is by simply posting the logo for a new movie called Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos which stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. The logo is, as you might expect, an acronym labeled PT. Hideo Kojima loves to mess with his fans and this is one cruel example of such a thing.

As of right now, it seems like this is just a joke and we shouldn't expect anything out of it. Konami is doing its own thing with the Silent Hill franchise and Hideo Kojima appears to have no involvement with it. Hideo Kojima himself is working on his own stuff, including a new Xbox game and Death Stranding 2. It would be difficult to imagine he has the time to also dig up the bones of his dead Silent Hill game and revive it.

