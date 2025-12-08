Hideo Kojima Teases Physint’s Ambitious Ideas

Hideo Kojima has some ambitious ideas for one of his upcoming games, Physint. Kojima has been steadily building out a new era of his career since leaving Konami in 2015. He left Metal Gear Solid behind and immediately changed the pace of his games by making a game about delivering packages in the apocalypse. Death Stranding still had a lot of signature Kojima-isms, such as his whacky and whimsical characters in a trippy story, but it was a totally different gameplay experience. Despite being divisive for the time, it grew on fans and he managed to win over even more people, including myself, with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Now, Kojima is largely moving on from Death Stranding and focusing on new ideas. His next game will be an experimental horror game known as OD, which will star more celebrities and even have episodic releases that are guest-directed by famous horror filmmakers. We have no idea when that will release, but it’s also not the only project he has in the works. Kojima is also working on a new game called Physint, which will take him back to his stealth-action roots. The new game is expected to be a PlayStation 6 title, also boasting a star-studded cast. This game is so early in development that there’s not really anything concrete about it, but Kojima has teased his ambitions for it.

Hideo Kojima’s Physint Will Be Made With Filmmakers

In a new interview with Ananweb, Kojima teased a bit about Physint. The game director joked that it’s a game that he could make in his sleep because the genre is so familiar to him, but he is challenging himself in other ways. In a rough translation of the interview, Kojima notes that he will use “new gimmicks” and wants to blur the line between film and video games, utilizing filmmakers to make that happen.

“This work will have new gimmicks, and we’ll also be challenging ourselves to cross the line between film and game,” said Kojima. “We’re thinking of working with filmmakers not only in terms of cast but also staff, but we wonder how it will turn out. Times are changing so quickly these days that the social structures and themes I’m trying to depict in the game may soon become a reality.”

One of the most interesting aspects of Physint is that it will be made in collaboration with Columbia Pictures, Sony’s film production company. That certainly suggests there will be some kind of ambitious live-action component to it. Only time will tell what comes of that, but it seems like Kojima has a blank check to do something crazy with this game.

