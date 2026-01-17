Highly Rated 2025 Action RPG Coming to Nintendo Switch (And It’s Perfect for Hades 2 Fans)

Heading into 2026, Nintendo gamers are about to have more options when it comes to RPGs on the Switch family of systems. Plenty of exciting RPGs from recent years are headed to the Switch 2 to make use of its upgraded hardware. However, if you’re still rocking an older Nintendo Switch model, there’s good news for you, too. A highly rated new action RPG that’s been compared to Game of the Year contender Hades 2 is headed to the Nintendo Switch this month.

Maid of Salvation, a fast-paced action RPG from the team behind HunterX, hit Steam in October 2025. Since then, the Souls-like indie game has achieved a Very Positive rating on the platform. This dark fantasy with anime-inspired art will be available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 starting January 28th. It’s already available for pre-order via the Nintendo eShop, with a 25% pre-order discount. Maid of Salvation is just $15 at full price, so that discount brings it to just over $11. Not half bad for a solid action RPG on the Nintendo handheld.

Maid of Salvation Brings Hack-and-Slash Action to Nintendo Switch for Just $15

Image courtesy of Orange Popcorn

In Maid of Salvation, you’ll step into the role of Shizuka, a powerful maid of purgatory tasked with bringing salvation to lost souls. Each trip to purgatory means battling dangerous fiends in intense, complex combat sequences. You’ll be able to unlock new skills and weapons to customize your fighting style with a combination of swords, firearms, and techniques. And you’ll do it all in stunning anime-inspired 3D.

Along with varied, Souls-like combat, Maid of Salvation incorporates some Metroidvania platforming elements that make exploration engaging. Players will explore a variety of different biomes, navigating combat, puzzles, and platforming to progress through each area. And if you love a good skill board, I’ve got great news – this indie RPG delivers a complex skill system that will let you customize your character to suit your playstyle. You’ll definitely need to level up, as Maid of Salvation throws some tough boss battles at you towards the end.

Image courtesy of Orange Popcorn

Since it launched on Steam, Maid of Salvation has garnered quite a few positive reviews. Players say it’s a worthy successor to the HunterX saga, bringing over many of the best features from those games while adding a new story and premise. Maid of Salvation is praised for offering interesting dungeons and excellent combat mechanics with a smooth flow. While some reviews do note it can start to feel a bit repetitive, many feel it’s well worth its quite reasonable $15 price tag.

Maid of Salvation is available now on PC via Steam, with Steam Deck support verified. It releases on Nintendo Switch on January 28th, with pre-orders available now. Maid of Salvation costs $15 at full price, with a 25% off pre-order discount from now until January 28th. The game is a Switch version, with Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility supported.

