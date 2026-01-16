Animal Crossing Fans Won’t Want to Miss This New Game on Nintendo Switch (And It’s Only $20)

The Animal Crossing fandom is back in full force following the big 3.0 update to New Horizons and the launch of the enhanced Switch 2 edition. But even if you’re rushing back to your island to see what’s new, there’s always space for new cozy games in your life. And if you love the cute animals and slow gameplay loop of Animal Crossing, you won’t want to miss this new game that recently arrived on Switch. If you need a break from gathering bells to pay off Tom Nook, Cozy Caravan just might be the new cozy game you need in your life.

Cozy Caravan initially released in Early Access on PC back in 2024. Earlier this month, it arrived in full 1.0 form on Steam and Apple Arcade. After a little extra time in the oven, Cozy Caravan has finally made its debut on the go-to console for cozy gamers, Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on Switch 2 through backwards compatibility. And trust me when I say you aren’t going to want to miss this one if you like a slow-paced game with adorable 3D graphics.

Cozy Caravan Lets You Be a Cute Animal, Too

Screenshot by ComicBook

The Villagers in Animal Crossing are iconic for their adorable anthropomorphic critter vibes. However, as players ourselves, we’re stuck with a cute but very human little avatar. If you’ve ever dreamed of being an Animal Crossing villager yourself, I’ve got great news. In Cozy Caravan, you get to design a customized animal avatar all your own. There are dozens of critters to choose from, with cows, pigs, deer, badgers, and more. And yes, you can choose your markings and colors and pick out adorable little outfits.

Once you craft your character, you’re stepping into a cozy village full of other animal friends. Like Animal Crossing, the game prioritizes community building. Unlike Nintendo’s iconic life sim, you won’t be collecting currency. Instead, you’re building up goodwill by earning hearts from helping your fellow animals and selling at Saturday markets. So if you need a break from the loan-payoff grind, this can be a particularly satisfying change of pace.

Though it had a few rough edges in Early Access, Cozy Caravan is easily one of the most wholesome games I’ve played in recent years. With the kinks ironed out and new features added for 1.0, Cozy Caravan is a solid entry that’s perfect for when you need a more chill game to play. It’s got a very intentionally slow pace that, while not the real-time vibes of Animal Crossing, still encourages you to take your time. In Cozy Caravan, it’s all about the journey.

Cooking, Collecting, & Marketplace Management Combine to Make Cozy Caravan A Unique Entry in Cozy Gaming

Screenshot by ComicBook

I have been a longtime lover of farming sims, life sims, and management sims. But I’ve yet to play a cozy game quite like Cozy Caravan. This entry offers a unique blend of mechanics to create something that feels unique in the space. Though I’ve got a good number of hours in the game on PC from Early Access, I’ve always known that Cozy Caravan would feel like perfection on the Nintendo Switch. Now that it’s here, I’m diving in for a fresh save and already being reminded why this game became a fast favorite of mine.

Cozy Caravan is hard to put in a box. You do help the local farmers harvest crops, but it’s not a farming sim. You sell produce and prepared goods at a weekly market, but it’s not quite a store management sim, either. At its heart, it’s a game about helping the local community while driving your bee-pulled caravan around the beautifully rendered 3D map. If you’re tired of cozy games with the same old gameplay loop, Cozy Caravan feels like a refreshing departure in the best way.

Another perk of Cozy Caravan? It’s a more affordable alternative to some of the big cozy games coming out this year. While Pokemon Pokopia will run you $70 and a fresh Switch 2 copy of Animal Crossing is $65, you can snag Cozy Caravan for just $20 (or even less if you grab it at its introductory sale price). I don’t know about you, but I’ll take a more budget-friendly price tag for Switch games where I can get it.

Will you be checking out Cozy Caravan on Nintendo Switch?