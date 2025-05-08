Popular Steam Game Finally Verified on Steam Deck

A very popular Steam game is finally Verified on Steam Deck following a recent update to the game. This means the Steam game has been tested on Steam Deck by Valve, who can in return confirm it is fully functional on Steam Deck. This includes working well with the built-in controls and display of the Steam Deck. Previously, the Steam game in question was playable on Steam Deck, but not Verified.

More specifically, action RPG meets top-down survival game V Rising is now Steam Deck Verified. For those that don’t know, V Rising debuted back in May 2022 in Steam Early Access before fully releasing last year. It is the junior effort from Swedish studio Stunlock Studios, who previously made 2011’s Bloodline Champions and 2017’s Battlerite.

Upon release, V Rising was an immediate commercial success, selling one million copies in less than a week, which has consequently put Stunlock Studios on the map. Bolstering this it has an 83 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam it has amassed a massive 95,451 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. This is the second best rating a game can earn on Steam.

“Experience a Vampire Survival Action RPG adventure like no other,” reads the game’s official description on Steam. “Awaken as a weakened Vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Build a mighty castle worthy of your name and convert humans into loyal thralls to serve your growing empire. Pillage villages, raid bandit camps, and challenge supernatural beings, drinking their blood to steal their power. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally and wage war in a world of conflict. Seize your destiny, defy Dracula, and rise as the ultimate predator to rule the night!”

Those that decide to check out V Rising on Steam Deck will force need to buy it. Right now, it is on sale for $17.49, thanks to a hefty 50 percent discount. Once bought and downloaded, Steam Deck users can expect a game that is 50 hours just to mainline. You will need to add another 10 to 15 hours if you want to experience the game’s side content. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 100 hours with the game.

