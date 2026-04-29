Highly Rated Free Fantasy RPG is Finally Available on Steam (And It’s Perfect Timing)

When a new mobile game is announced, many gamers have one question: is it coming to PC? And often, the answer is unfortunately no, at least at launch. But despite the growing popularity of mobile gaming, many players still prefer PC or console. That makes it extra exciting when popular mobile games finally make their way to major PC storefronts like Steam. Even games with dedicated PC clients often get requests from users who’d prefer to have all their games in one place. Now, one more free-to-play RPG has made a home on Steam, and the timing is perfection.

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Fantasy RPG AFK Journey was released for iOS and Android devices in Asia back in March 2024, with a worldwide release in August of that same year. Since then, the game has amassed a dedicated fanbase, with over 72K ratings on the Apple App Store and over 293K reviews on Google Play. But though it launched with a dedicated PC client, AFK Journey was not available on any major PC gaming storefront until it arrived on Steam on April 28th. And the timing just so happens to be ideal for fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

AFK Journey Brings Another Free Anime-Infused Open-World RPG to Steam

Image courtesy of Farlight Games

AFK Journey brings players a vast, storybook-inspired open world to explore. The game combines adventure exploration with card-based battles for a compelling gameplay loop that has garnered it a solid fanbase. It uses a gacha mechanic to dole out new heroes for players to use in battle, a common practice for many free mobile games like this. What sets it apart, according to the game’s many positive reviews, is its excellent character designs, compelling storyline, and surprisingly free-to-play-friendly, accessible gameplay. Oh, and the big-time anime collabs.

Since it released in 2024, AFK Journey has featured characters from several popular anime in exciting crossover events. These events add new storylines featuring characters from beloved series, while also giving players a chance to add those heroes to their roster. Past events have featured characters from Fairy Tale and Delicious in Dungeon. And now, the fantasy RPG is gearing up for its next big event. Frieren and Himmel the Hero himself from the anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End are about to debut in the game.

Image courtesy of Farlight Games

The Frieren crossover event starts on May 1st. So, bringing AFK Journey to Steam right at the end of April is perfect timing. Gamers who prefer a PC experience but don’t want another dedicated launcher can now more easily add AFK Journey to their library. And that gives us a few days to get the lay of the land before the Frieren event begins, bringing the beloved anime characters to the game for the first time. If you’ve started the game on mobile previously, don’t worry about losing progress. The Steam version of the game supports cross-platform progression, so you can sync up and play on the go or on PC.

AFK Journey is available on Steam right now. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases and can also be downloaded for iOS or Android. The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End crossover event begins May 1st and will be live in the mobile and PC versions simultaneously.

Are you adding AFK Journey to your list of free Steam games to try?