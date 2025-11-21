Popular Free RPG Reveals New Details for Delicious In Dungeon Collab with Spot-On Trailer

When it comes to free RPGs, your mileage may vary. But since its release in 2024, fantasy RPG AFK Journey has claimed the hearts and gaming time of many fans. Released as a sequel to the idle RPG AFK Arena, this game features board game-style combat and a vast open world for players to explore. And for anime fans, there’s an additional perk – AFK Journey likes to release crossover content for beloved anime, including an upcoming collab with Delicious in Dungeon. And if the newly revealed trailer is any indication, it’s going to capture the vibes of the anime perfectly.

The Delicious in Dungeon crossover in AFK Journey is set to release on November 28th. Ahead of the launch, Farlight Games dropped a spot-on animated trailer introducing players to the two playable Delicious in Dungeon characters that will arrive with the crossover. But while playing as Laios and Marcille is exciting on its own, there’s more to come with this exciting collab.

Delicious in Dungeon Collab Adds Beloved Characters & Monster Cooking Mechanic to AFK Journey

Farlight Games isn’t playing small with its second big anime IP collab. When Delicious in Dungeon arrives in AFK Journey, there will be plenty for new and existing fans to uncover. And if the trailer is any indication, the developers really captured the essence of the anime when bringing its characters to life in the RPG.

From this first look at the beloved anime characters in-game, fans are already feeling hyped about this new collab. The Delicious in Dungeon characters fit right in with the vibes of AFK Journey, and many comments point out that the team “absolutely nailed this trailer.” Many fans of both the anime and RPG are pointing out that the world is a natural fit for the Delicious in Dungeon premise, and that the cinematic trailer showcases what’s to come brilliantly.

The crossover brings in a new story that finds the characters from Delicious in Dungeon accidentally opening a portal to the game’s world of Esperia. Naturally, the crew soon finds themselves invested in sampling the monster cuisine of this new world, embarking on a whole new adventure with Magister Merlin.

As part of this collab, AFK Journey players will be able to recruit Laios and Marcille as playable characters. And the developers have already confirmed that both Delicious in Dungeon characters will be free to recruit, though only one of them can be ascended to Mythic+ at no cost. Even so, knowing you can secure these beloved characters without the gacha grind is a nice perk for this upcoming collab.

Along with Laios and Marcille, the collab brings in some fun new game mechanics, as well. Players will engage in battles to collect a wide variety of new, monster-based ingredients. These will be used in a new Delicious in Dungeon-inspired cooking system that provides combat buffs to your team. I’m on record saying that Delicious in Dungeon would make a great video game, and this collab is an exciting first look at what that could look like.

AFK Journey is free-to-play on iOS, Android, and PC. The Delicious in Dungeon collab content arrives on November 28th.

Do you play AFK Journey? Will you be picking up for this Delicious in Dungeon collab?