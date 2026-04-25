Popular Free Open-World Sci-Fi Game Is Finally Coming to Steam

Free-to-play games tend to be a bit hit or miss. Some offer a surprising amount of playable content before you hit the paywall, while others suffer from overly aggressive monetization. Few strike this balance as well as HoYoverse, the company behind long-running, beloved free-to-play RPGs like Genshin Impact. That’s why it’s so exciting that another big HoYoverse game is headed to Steam later this year. And if you like a more sci-fi, cyberpunk vibe for your RPGs, you’re in luck.

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HoYoverse recently confirmed that its sci-fi fantasy RPG Zenless Zone Zero is finally making its way to Steam. The free-to-play game first launched back in 2024 for PC, PS5, and mobile devices. But until now, PC gamers have had to use the game’s dedicated client to play the game or get it from Epic Games. That makes the title’s debut on the most popular PC gaming storefront pretty exciting, particularly for Steam gamers who like to keep their library in one place.

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero is Headed to Steam in 2026

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

If you mostly know HoYoverse through Genshin Impact, the world of Zenless Zone Zero might surprise you. This ARPG is set in a post-apocalyptic urban fantasy world. As a Proxy, players use technology to combat the dangers of the world-ending Hollows. It offers fast-paced, varied combat and a cast of interesting characters (Agents) to recruit. Since launch, ZZZ has been nominated for a number of major awards, including Best Mobile Game, and has taken home a few prizes for its stunning visuals. Now, the game is finally headed to Steam.

We don’t have an exact date for when ZZZ will make its Steam debut, but it’s set to arrive sometime in Q2 2026. In other words, we don’t have too long to wait. If you’re interested in trying out the Steam version of the game early, you can apply to be a part of the Steam Advance Testing program. Details for the program and the application are available on the game’s new official Steam page. You can also wishlist Zenless Zone Zero here to get notified as soon as the game arrives on the PC gaming platform.

As of now, ZZZ‘s Steam Deck compatibility remains unknown. However, this will likely be updated ahead of the game’s full arrival on Steam. Hopefully, since the ARPG is already outfitted to run on iOS and Android devices, we’ll be able to enjoy it on the Steam Deck as well.

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Alongside the Steam announcement, HoYoverse recently confirmed the next major update for Zenless Zone Zero. Version 2.8, “New: Eridan Sunset,” will debut on May 6th, adding the final chapter of Season 2. Those already playing the game on other platforms will be able to enjoy the new story and new recruitable agents once this latest chapter launches. If you want to get started early, the Steam version will have full cross-platform compatibility, so you should be able to bring your progress over without any issues.

Zenless Zone Zero is currently available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. The game will arrive on Steam later this year.

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