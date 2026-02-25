Highly Rated Indie Game Shadow Drops New Switch 2 Version (But There’s a Catch)

Since the Switch 2 came out, all manner of older games have been releasing updated versions to take advantage of the new console. From first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons to beloved indies like Stardew Valley, it feels like every game on Switch is putting out a Switch 2 edition upgrade these days. Today, without prior announcement, one of the most popular indie games of recent years followed suit by dropping a new Switch 2 version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On February 25th, a new Switch 2 version of Balatro appeared in the Nintendo eShop. The new, dedicated Switch 2 release was first spotted in the German eShop, though many US customers report being able to buy it now, as well. For those who already own the game for Switch, it’s a free upgrade. For those who don’t yet have a copy of the addictive roguelike card game, the new Switch 2 version of Balatro will cost $14.99, but it has launched with a 20% discount. However, this isn’t quite like most of the Nintendo Switch 2 editions that have been released so far.

Balatro Arrives on Switch 2, But You’ll Have to Start Over to Play It

Image courtesy of Playstack Ltd.

Since it released in February 2024, Balatro has become one of the most beloved indie games of the last decade. With fast-paced, Poker-themed gameplay that brings in a roguelike twist, Balatro has captured the attention of gamers across platforms. The game is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles, as well as iOS and Android devices. And now, it’s found its way to the Switch 2 with a new upgraded version.

Balatro has been available for the Nintendo Switch since 2024. That means many players have hours of progress in the game. And while a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade might sound nice, it does come at a cost. The “upgrade” is indeed free, but many users report that the game does not transfer save files over. Instead, it appears that the Switch 2 version of Balatro prompts players to start from the beginning. Whether this is intentional or an issue with save files remains to be seen, as PlayStack doesn’t appear to have addressed these concerns just yet.

While it does seem to install as a separate game with no save file transfer, the dedicated Switch 2 version of Balatro does offer some upgrades. Specifically, it adds Mouse Control support and also an enhanced frame rate of 60fps. Otherwise, it seems like the content for the new version of Balatro is roughly the same. In that way, it’s pretty similar to prior Switch 2 editions released over the last year. The save file transfer issue, however, is definitely something to keep in mind before upgrading your game.

Image courtesy of Playstack Ltd.

Though some users in the US report being able to install the new Switch 2 version of Balatro, it’s still not showing up in the US eShop on my end. It is, however, showing up in other regions, suggesting it should make its way to the US soon enough. The description doesn’t include information about the save file issues or detail the enhancements that the Switch 2 version provides. Instead, the upgraded features have been confirmed by players who’ve already grabbed the free upgrade. As for the save file issues, hopefully the Balatro team will give us some clarity on whether that’s a feature or a bug soon enough.

Are you ready to jump back into Balatro again now that it’s got a Switch 2 version? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!