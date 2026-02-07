Every Bethesda Game You Can Play on Switch 2 in 2026 (So Far)

Fans were amused, but not necessarily surprised, when Bethesda confirmed yet another Skyrim re-release late last year. The beloved Elder Scrolls game got a new, enhanced edition specifically for the Switch 2 just ahead of the winter holidays. But it turns out, Bethesda’s plans for Switch 2 did not stop with the Dragonborn. The final announcement during the February 5th Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase dropped details for several new ports headed to Switch 2 in 2026.

The Switch 2 is quickly proving it will top its predecessor with action-adventure games and fast-paced RPGs. Skyrim itself re-releasing for Switch 2 may not have seemed like much, since the game has been on Switch for years. But with the newly released slate of Bethesda titles headed our way this year, it looks like Nintendo fans will have access to a lot more iconic RPGs than we could have expected. Here’s a roundup of all the Bethesda Studios titles we’ll be able to enjoy on Switch 2 by the end of 2026. Note that I’m limiting this to specific Switch 2 edition releases, so backwards compatible titles need not apply.

4) The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition

Courtesy of Bethesda

Release Date: December 5th, 2025

If you’re ready for your next Skyrim playthrough, the Switch 2 edition is here to help. Released back in December, this Switch 2 upgrade is free for anyone who already owns the Anniversary Edition for Switch. Otherwise, your next adventure as the Dragonborn will cost $59.99.

In terms of what’s new, this version is pretty much the Skyrim Anniversary Edition at heart. It does, however, feature “updated visuals, improved load times, and optimized performance” thanks to the Switch 2’s hardware.

3) Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Release Date: February 24th

The anniversary edition of Fallout 4 is also making its way to the Switch 2. This comprehensive edition of Fallout 4 brings together the original base game, all 6 official DLC, and a ton of Creation Club content. It’s been out on other platforms for quite some time, but unlike Skyrim, it has never been on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches for Switch 2 on February 24th, with pre-orders available now. It doesn’t bring in any Switch 2-specific upgrades, but it does mark the first time this beloved Bethesda game has been available for Nintendo Switch consoles.

2) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Release Date: May 12th

This adventure game from Bethesda has been long-requested for the Switch 2. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle initially launched in 2024 as an Xbox console exclusive before making its way to PS5 in 2025. Now, Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to step into the boots of Indiana Jones on the hybrid console, as well. If my experience playing Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is any indication, this should run pretty well on the Switch 2.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases for Switch 2 on May 12th. Pre-orders are available now, to the tune of $69.99. And according to the Nintendo eShop, motion controls will be available, which likely means cracking the explorer’s iconic whip just got a lot more immersive. The game’s Switch 2 release date also coincides with the launch of its first major DLC, The Order of Giants. The DLC will also be available for Switch 2.

1) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Release Date: 2026 TBD

This is probably the most surprising addition to Bethesda’s Switch 2 library. Released just last year, Oblivion Remastered had its fair share of technical issues at launch. Even so, it’s a stunning and entertaining remaster of the original. And soon, it’ll be available on the Switch 2 right alongside Skyrim. We just don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen just yet.

The Switch 2 edition of Oblivion Remastered was unveiled during the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. However, its release window so far is simply “later this year.” That said, this marks the first time players will be able to explore the world of Cyrodiil on the Switch family of consoles. Am I about to get a second copy of this game so it can hang out with my latest Skyrim save file? Perhaps.

A handful of Bethesda’s older games, including The Elder Scrolls: Blades and several titles from the DOOM series, can also be enjoyed on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. However, these 4 major titles are the first dedicated Switch 2 editions from Bethesda. Could this mean Elder Scrolls 6 will hit Switch 2 at launch? Only time (probably a lot of time) will tell.

Will you be grabbing any of these as they release for Switch 2 this year?