5 New Side Missions in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC You Shouldn’t Skip

One of the best parts of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, in my opinion, is its side missions. These optional quests really bring the world of Pokemon and Lumiose City to life, and there are some heartwarming stories to experience. So, I was happy to see that, alongside new Main Story missions, Mega Dimension adds 80+ new side missions for players to experience. Naturally, as a side quest lover, I had to chase them all down in between trips to Hyperspace Lumiose. But as with the original side missions, some are better than others.

The new side missions in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC vary from short and sweet battles to more involved story missions. Some of them even take place in Hyperspace Lumiose itself, while others are your key to unlocking new Mythical Pokemon for your Dex. With so many options, plus all those Hyperspace Surveys to grind, it can be hard to know where to go first in the DLC. So, I’m here to round up some of the best side Mega Dimension missions you shouldn’t skip, even if you don’t plan to finish them all.

5) Frigibax’s Friend Finding (Side Mission 161)

I love a cute side mission that gives us insight into the daily lives of Pokemon and their trainers. So much of Legends: Z-A is focused on battling, so it’s fun to find missions with other goals in mind. In this case, a socially anxious trainer and her shy Frigibax are looking for friends. This is a pretty quick side mission to complete, but it’s got some adorable interactions between Frigibax and its new friends. Plus, we get a surprise ending for the trainer, as well.

You can start this Side Mission by heading to Wild Area 10 in Bleu Sector 10. Just inside the entrance facing South Boulevard, you’ll find a trainer standing with their Frigibax. Talk to them to start the mission, which has you exploring Wild Area 10 to find 3 other trainers with Pokemon to befriend Frigibax.

4) The Dauntless Raichu Duo (Side Mission 139)

If you’re emotionally invested in getting the new Raichu X and Raichu Y Mega Evolutions, this side mission is essential. It’s the one that will garner you both of the Mega Stones you need to evolve Raichu into its 2 new Mega Forms. But to do so, you’ll need to satisfy some pre-reqs. Specifically, you’ll need to tick off 2 other side missions in Legends: Z-A before this one becomes available.

To start Side Mission 139 and secure your Raichu Mega Stones, you’ll first need to complete Side Mission 2: A Use for an Evolution Stone and Side Mission 103: Alola, Raichu. Then, you should see a new Hyperspace Side Mission Portal open up in the Juane District, inside the mall near the Juane Pokemon Center.

Head inside to battle against two Mega Evolved Raichu. Win the fight, and you’ll get both Raichunite X and Raichunite Y. It’s a 2-on-1 battle, and the Raichu will each be Level 115. So, I suggest waiting until you unlock some higher-level donuts to power up your Pokemon for the fight.

3) The Stealthy Shadow (Side Mission 192)

If you’re a PokeDex completionist or a fan of the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow, you won’t want to skip out on this side mission. There are no pre-reqs for this, so it should be available as long as you’ve bought the Mega Dimension DLC. However, it does require setting up a pretty specific set of circumstances before you can encounter Marshadow.

This quest will not become available until you complete Hyperspace Mission 12, the final main mission in Mega Dimension. Once you do, you will find a new NPC near the Rogue Pokemon Center, in Rogue Sector 1. They will offer a riddle for you to solve, which will require you to head to the nearby court at dusk on a clear day. When you do, you’ll find a shadow that will become a Marshadow when you interact with it. Win the battle and you’ll be able to catch Marshadow in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

2) Volcanion Unleashed (Side Mission 194)

As its name suggests, this is the side mission that finally brings Volcanion into Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So, if you’re a Volcanion fan, you’ll definitely want to be sure to take on this side mission. Alas, it still doesn’t give this Pokemon a new Mega, but you will at least be able to add to your Pokemon Legends: Z-A collection.

Like the mission to get Marshadow, you’ll need to complete the main story of the Mega Dimension DLC before this side quest will be available. Once you have, go chat with Mabel in the Pokemon Research Lab. She will give you a brand-new side mission, which will spark a battle with Volcanion. Defeat and catch the Mythical Pokemon to complete the quest and get a step closer to finishing your Dex.

1) A Message from Across Dimensions (Side Mission 140)

If you like a side mission with some emotional heft, you definitely won’t want to skip this one. It’s likely one of the first Side Mission Hyperspace Portals you’ll come across, and it continues a story that began in the base game. I won’t spoil it, but it’s got a nice story and will let you engage in some battles along the way, too.

To begin Side Mission 140, you’ll need to get far enough into the DLC to unlock the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 2 mission (Hyperspace Mission 3). Then, you should see a Side Mission Hyperspace Portal inside Wild Znoe 4 in the Rogue District. Head inside to find an NPC named Cherir, who will be sitting on a bench. Talk to him to begin this side quest, and get your tissues ready, because it’s an emotional one.

