Hitman 2’s Latest Contest Could Make You His Next Target

We’ve seen some interesting promotions for Hitman games in the past, including a peculiar one where we chose between Gary Cole and Gary Busey to see who would end up in Agent 47’s crosshairs. But now he’s turning his attention towards a much more peculiar target — one of you!

Those players who pre-ordered Hitman 2 have probably gained access to the Sniper Assassin downloadable game that’s available right now. With it, you can actually see how you fare against other players in the scoreboards. And now there’s a good prize waiting in the wings for the best of ’em.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how it works. First, you need to sign up for an IO Interactive account (it’s free, so no worries there) and then sign in to the game. Once you do that, you’ll need to become one of the top three scoring players taking on Sniper Assassin. That could be tougher than you think since there are already thousands of players training to become the best in the killing business.

The good news, however, is that you’ve got some time to get the job done. The contest is going on through November 6. If you somehow manage to land in the top three spots, then whoever is in those spots will have their likenesses rendered digitally for use in “future post launch…content,” according to the publisher.

Though they didn’t detail what your role could be, it sounds like you might be a potential future target for Agent 47. Future DLC for the game has introduced new locales into the fold, along with obscure targets that require a great deal of planning to bring down. Who knows, you could be next on the hit list.

You can find more details in the trailer above, as well as this link that breaks down all the terms and conditions. Remember, you’ve got a heavy challenge ahead of you. Don’t expect this contest to be any kind of pushover.

Think you’ve got what it takes to accept the challenge? Pre-order the game and get your sniper skills ready. We wish you the best of luck.

Hitman 2 releases on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.