Hitman 3 Reveals Free Starter Pack

Hitman 3 has proven to be a critical success for IO Interactive, and now newcomers will have the perfect chance to see what all the fuss is about! Starting today, the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack is now available, and players will be able to access Dubai through April 5th. Players will also have permanent access to the ICA Facility, where unlocks and XP earned can be transferred over to the main game. Over time, more content will be made available for free from the trilogy, and all free content will be available to Hitman 3 owners during that time, as well.

A trailer for the Free Starter Pack can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Download the HITMAN 3 Free Starter Pack now and play Dubai for FREE from March 30 – April 5! Read more about what you get with the HITMAN 3: Free Starter Pack here: https://t.co/f7Zf4awY1k pic.twitter.com/AhADtn9TIU — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) March 30, 2021

In addition to Dubai, the Free Starter Pack also has the first mission from Hitman 2: Nightcall. The mission takes players to Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Hitman 3 players that don't have Hitman 2 will also be able to access the area now, as a result! IO Interactive has teased that future free updates will include full locations and Elusive Targets, but nothing official has been announced just yet.



All in all, this seems like a great way to introduce new players to Hitman 3, and to the franchise as a whole! The Free Starter Pack basically works like a demo with transferable data, only with more content being added over time. Video games can be an expensive investment, so anything that helps players try before they buy is definitely a good idea. It remains to be seen how successful the Starter Pack will be for IO Interactive, but it's not hard to imagine that a lot of players will embrace the concept. It certainly seems like one of the best additions from Hitman 3's March update!

Hitman 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

