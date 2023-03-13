Hitman 4 Update Shared by IO Interactive

Developer IO Interactive has shared a new update regarding when fans might see Hitman 4. Back at the start of 2021, IO Interactive let loose Hitman 3, which was widely considered the best entry in the most recent Hitman trilogy. Since that time, Hitman 3 has continued to receive a ton of support and even recently folded in all of the maps from the first two installments in a rebranding titled Hitman: World of Assassination. And while some fans have started to hope that a new game in Hitman 4 would soon be on the horizon, it sounds like IOI is now focused on developing other titles.

In a new conversation with Eurogamer, IO Interactive CCO Christian Elverdam explained that the company will likely be taking a break from the Hitman franchise for a bit. Although new updates for Hitman 3 will likely still arrive in the future, Elverdam stated that IO Interactive is now more focused on its new James Bond video game than it is on creating a new Hitman title. As such, the series is likely going to be left dormant for a bit.

"Right now a major, major new Hitman game: that's a little bit on hiatus as we're building another agent fantasy that's also taking up a lot of our time," Elverdam said. "But obviously we'll come back to beloved Agent 47. He's still very much in the heart of this company."

To know that IO Interactive isn't looking to abandon Hitman as a whole is promising and should provide relief for those who have been hoping to see a new game come about. Still, if you're someone who has wanted to see the announcement of Hitman 4 in the near future, it sounds like you should instead prepare yourself to be patient for the next mainline installment in the series to come about.

