Hitman Developer Working on a Fantasy RPG

IO Interactive, the creator of the Hitman games, is working on something much different now: a fantasy RPG. The developer announced its new project on Tuesday and did not yet title the game but is instead aptly calling it "Project Fantasy." Few other details were shared about the game beyond some broad ambitions for what IO Interactive wants to pursue in a game like this that's a first for the studio, but we do know that it'll be an online RPG in some capacity. A release window for the Project Fantasy game has not yet been announced either nor have platforms.

In a post announcing the new game, IO Interactive began by recounting the growth of the Hitman series over time as it expanded to include three mainline games and plenty of extra content added throughout those. While a fantasy RPG is far different from the Hitman series, IO Interactive suggested its learnings regarding community interactions and the creation of an "ever-expanding world" will be applicable to this new fantasy game.

"Now we are sharing with all of you, that we are embarking on a new adventure," IO Interactive said. "One that expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense our identity. We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before."

The developer continued by saying this kind of game is something the team has wanted to make for a long time now. Some influences on what drove the individual developers to make a game like this were also shared which should be relatable to those who've had their interests piqued by news of a new fantasy RPG.

"From the 'Fighting Fantas' books compelling you to choose your path, alone, against wizards, lizards, and thief kings," the post continued. "To the togetherness, camaraderie, agony, and delight found around the tabletop. For some it meant taking the role of a game master: Part storyteller, part AI opponent, part guide, part villain. For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, building a world together, and a shared goal in creating a great game experience."

IO Interactive's Project fantasy does not currently have a release date nor a window.