Hitman: Definitive Edition Available This Week, New Trailer

The Hitman: Definitive Edition is just three short days away from releasing and to celebrate IO Interactive has released a brand new trailer, with a few impressive accolades, to hype up fans about its launch.

The video above not only shows off some incredible gameplay fans of the franchise have to look forward to, but it also shares some of the new content dropping to the game as well. Pair that with the high praise this new edition has been getting from fans, and you’ve got yourself a solid play experience to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent press statement we received:

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will feature new in-game disguises for Agent 47 inspired by classic IO Interactive titles – Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas – celebrating the Danish studio’s 20th anniversary, in addition to all previously released content and game updates from the first season of Hitman.

“We’re very excited to be working with IO Interactive, a talented studio with a long-standing legacy creating the iconic Hitman games,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “The passionate, global HITMAN™ community has embraced the recent return of the series, and we’re thrilled to bring the Hitman: Definitive Edition to fans and new players next month.”

“We’re super excited to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on Hitman and together releasing the Hitman: Definitive Edition to new players,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO IO Interactive. “Working with a partner like WBIE means that the team at IOI can stay focused on what we’re good at, making games.”

There’s definitely a lot to be excited for, here’s what comes with the new edition:

IO Interactive’s 20th Anniversary Outfit Bundle – Three new outfits inspired by Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas

Hitman Season One (Main Game) – Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility

Hitman Game of the Year Edition Content – Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit from the recent Game of the Year Edition digital release

Hitman Summer Bonus Episode – Featuring ICA bonus missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh

Hitman: Blood Money Requiem Pack – Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol

All featured Contracts, Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and game updates from Hitman Season One and the Hitman Game of the Year Edition

Hitman: Definitive Edition drops on May 18th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.