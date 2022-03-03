New Hitman Game Released

A new Hitman game was released today. Unfortunately, it’s not Hitman 4 nor is it from series developer IO Interactive. Today, Square Enix Montreal — the team behind Hitman Sniper and Hitman GO — released Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, a new and free Hitman game for mobile phones. According to Square Enix, while the game is not developed by IO Interactive, it’s a “wholly original” Hitman story, and presumably cannon, not that many Hitman fans care about the integrity of the Hitman cannon, as the series isn’t known for its story, but gameplay.

“From the onset, our ambition was to deliver a high production value Hitman Sniper experience on mobile in terms of quality graphics, and gameplay,” said Simon Doongoor, Senior Producer for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows at Square Enix Montreal, while speaking about the game. “We wanted this game to be the start of something new rather than a sequel. This vision freed us to move in a different direction, such as introducing The Shadows, and allowed us to create a deeper game experience for players.”

Below, you can read more about the game and check out its official launch trailer:

“Enter the hidden world of assassination and become The Shadows, a team of highly-skilled sniper,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Embark on globetrotting assignments, eliminate targets with stealth and creativity, engage in fierce competition, and build your reputation as the International Contract Agency (ICA) Elite Agents!”

With IO Interactive currently working on a James Bond game, it may be a while before we get a new Hitman out of the Danish studio, which now owns the IP. That said, while there’s been no official or unofficial word of a proper new Hitman, it doesn’t mean one isn’t in development. IO Interactive is big enough to have more than one internal team, but the bulk of the studio is presumably working on the aforementioned James Bond game.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new mobile Hitman game?