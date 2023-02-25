Hogwarts Legacy Developer Gives Fans DLC Hope

A developer on Hogwarts Legacy previously said that there were currently no plans for DLC. Many took this to mean there would never be any DLC for the game, but this possibility is looking less likely now that a second comment about the matter has been issued by a different developer on the game. The comment comes the way of Eric J Brown, who doesn't say much, but suggests there are no DLC plans at the moment because the developer is focusing on getting the game out on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Brown doesn't commit to DLC coming after this, but does seemingly leave the door open. Combine this with what seems like a need to set the record straight and to clarify, and what you get is a pretty strong suggestion that DLC will happen, but isn't happening yet.

"A better way to frame Alan's [the first developer] response to the DLC question, is to remember that we've only launched on half of our SKUs so far," says Brown. "There are people out there who still don't have a game in their hands yet, and we don't want to short-change those folks."

For now, this is still no commitment, but the comment has given Harry Potter fans will get a little more content before the long wait for the inevitable sequel.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come April 4, it will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, and then come July 25, it will also be available via Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player.," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."