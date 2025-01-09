Harry Potter Fans Discover Hidden Part of Hogwarts Legacy Two Years After Release

Harry Potter fans are just now discovering a hidden part of Hogwarts Legacy two years after the release of the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game. The open-world Harry Potter RPG from 2023 features up to 70 hours of content and is brimming with detail, which is how many so many parts of the game remain unknown to so many players. The part of Hogwarts Legacy in question though is randomly triggered, which means it’s been missed by many players because they simply have not triggered it. To this end, I’ve dumped about 60 hours into Hogwarts Legacy, and have never encountered the part in question. Some players have though, which is to say this is not a brand new discovery entirely, but it is for many fans of the Harry Potter game.

Those who have completed Hogwarts Legacy will know that dragons feature in the game’s story, however, these are specific, scripted parts of the game. They can apparently appear more dynamically while just free roaming the open world though. What exactly triggers the encounter, remains unclear, but they can be seen flying in the skies and sometimes swooping down for a snack, in this case a Dugbog.

“So was crossing a river and happened to fight a Dugbog when out of no where a dragon swooped down and grabbed the Dugbog I was fighting only to drop it…..I did not know Dragons did dive by’s in this game. My character was as stunned as I was,” writes one Hogwarts Legacy player on Reddit.

The popularity of the post, which is one of the top on the game’s Reddit page, suggests many other Hogwarts Legacy players had no idea about this. And if there was any doubt about this, the comments remove said doubt.

“This is so cool! I didn’t know this could happen. What area of the map were you,” reads the literal top comment. “I literally only just found out the dragon even existed in the game and wasn’t just a map decoration,” adds a second comment.

A third comment adds: “I didn’t even know you could see dragons in free roam… and I finished the game.”

Of course, some players already knew about this, while others revealed it took multiple playthroughs before they ever saw this clearly rare event. How rare it is, what triggers it, and what parts of the map it is limited to, all remain a mystery.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this?