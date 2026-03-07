Hogwarts Legacy Fans Discover Secret Part of Hogwarts for the First Time

Hogwarts Legacy fans have discovered a secret part of Hogwarts for the first time, three years after the release of the Harry Potter game. The discovery is not brand new for every player, but if many of the game’s most hardcore fans didn’t know about this easy-to-miss part of Hogwarts, then it is safe to assume the millions of more casual players of the game never came across it either.

The best part of Hogwarts Legacy is Hogwarts. Developer Avalanche Software created an immersive and highly detailed recreation of the Harry Potter school. And Harry Potter fans will know Hogwarts is a big place. There is a lot to explore, and in the game, parts of the school only become accessible after certain narrative checkpoints, making parts of it even easier to miss. To this end, this is why more than one playthrough is typically required if you want to organically come across every inch of Hogwarts. As a result, only on a second playthrough did one fan discover that there is an elf living quarters in the castle.

“I Didn’t Know You Could Find Them”

One of the top posts on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page is a post featuring the image above, calling it “one of the cutest parts of the game.” The post also reveals that it took the player two playthroughs to come across this location, which may explain why so many in the comments of the post had no clue this location existed.

Those who want to discover this for themselves, but don’t want to spend the time looking for it themselves, should head to the Kitchens near the entrance of the Hufflepuff common room, and then look for a portrait of fruits. That said, and this is an important detail, and part of the reason why many probably miss this location, this area can only be accessed after Jackdaw’s quest.

This discovery follows another recent and more rare discovery involving the Half-Blood Prince book, or, more specifically, an iconic location in the book that is hidden in the game.

