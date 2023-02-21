According to a new report that put Hogwarts Legacy to the test on both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, the Harry Potter game runs better on the former. While the Xbox Series X has more power than the PS5, the PS5's custom and advanced SSD is unrivaled and because of it, open-world games tend to run better on the new PlayStation console compared to the Xbox Series X. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Digital Foundry found the PS5 had the edge on the Xbox Series X when they both ran Hogwarts Legacy.

By and large, the game runs very, very similarly on the two consoles because the consoles are largely the same and the optimization process is the same. However, according to Digital Foundry, the game runs a bit more consistently on the PS5. Providing examples, the report notes that when the PS5 version is running the game's performance mode, the 60 FPS is "nearly locked." Meanwhile, when the game is running via fidelity mode, the 30 FPS almost never drops ever. Of course, a steady frame rate is essential to a crisp display.

On the Xbox Series X, Digital Foundry describes the performance mode as "very shaky," and notes that frames are constantly dropping. And for what it's worth, this has been our experience playing the game on Xbox Series X as well. The worst offender is transitioning from indoor to outdoor at Hogwarts.

If you're on Xbox Series X, and use fidelity mode, the dip in frame rate requirement makes next to no difference. Even when the lock is at 30 FPS the frame rate is still very shaky. Hopefully, the frame rate issues will be fixed in the coming weeks. Thankfully, right now, it's not a large enough issue to substantially undermine the great work Avalanche Software has done with the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. On April 4, it will also become available via PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the final version of the game -- the Nintendo Switch version -- is set to release on July 25.