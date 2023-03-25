Hogwarts Legacy Hidden Scene Reveals Character's Evil Side

A hidden and easy-to-miss scene in Hogwarts Legacy shines a light on just how much of a turd Headmaster Black is. If you're familiar with Harry Potter lore, you're well aware that Phineas Nigellus Black is not the best person. Not only is he not very pleasant or friendly, but he's bigoted against any witch or wizard who isn't a pureblood. This known, perhaps it's not very surprising there's a scene in the game that can be triggered where Black treats a halfblood student poorly purely because they are a halfblood.

The scene in question can be triggered while exploring Hogwarts, which means it's totally random. This explains why so many players have never seen it. In the scene, a Slytherin student is bullying a fellow student for being a halfblood. The former steals a book from the latter, holds it out of his reach, and then burns it.

Sensing commotion, Black comes over and the first action he takes is not to to use repairo on the book, but put out the flames. You'd expect him to chastise the bully and perhaps console the student who was getting bullied, but he makes no attempt at the latter and while he does chastise the bully it's not for the reason you'd expect.

As noted, this scene is completely random. There is no known way to trigger it, which meaqns unless you're spending a lot of time exploring Hogwarts and constantly stopping to hear the students speaking and inetracting with each other, you probably will never see this scene.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come May 5, the game will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, and then come July 25, it will come to Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."