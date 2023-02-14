Hogwarts Legacy Player Makes Startling Dumbledore Discovery

One Hogwarts Legacy player over on Reddit has made a rather strange and somewhat startling discovery about Dumbledore while playing the new Harry Potter game. As you know, the powerful wizard and future Hogwarts headmaster is not in the game as the events of the game take place long before the events of the books/movies. Spoilers for the Harry Potter book/movie series ahead.

While Dumbledore is not in Hogwarts Legacy, players can visit the place where the grey-haired wizard meets his doom at the hands of Snape. That said, the map of Hogwarts Legacy reveals there's no way Dumbledore fell from where he fell while landing where he landed.

"You can go visit the spot where Dumbledore fell off the tower, except that there's no way to fall on the ground from there. So we can only assume that canonically this is what happened," says the player via Reddit.

On the surface level, this suggests something isn't right with either the books/movies or the game, however, there is an in-world explanation for this. The floor/ground pattern of the castle is constantly changing. This isn't the definitive answer for how this could be, but it seems like the most probable explanation.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It's set to come to PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25. For more coverage on the popular new Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."