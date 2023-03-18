Hogwarts Legacy Players Discover Major Feature Cut From Game

Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with content, but as time goes on, more and more cut content reveals itself. Just playing the game you can tell that content was cut from the game here and there. And if there was any doubt about this, the game's files confirm as much. Of course, cut content is a normal part of game development. Every game cuts content over the course of development, so there's nothing abnormal, however, and nonetheless, Harry Potter fans will be disappointed to find out that it looks like a companion system was axed from the game at some point.

Evidence of a scrapped companoin system can be seen during certain quests in the game where there is literal companion dialogue for various characters. This can be seen in quests such as "Ghosts of Our Love" and "Well, Well, Well." How robust this companion system is, we don't know, but characters have multiple lines of dialogue in some quests, suggesting not only was it fairly complex, but fairly far in development, or at least far enough to have recorded the lines.

At the moment of publishing, Avalanche Software and WB Games haven't addressed any of the speculation this discocvery has created. In other words, we have no clue why this was cut from the game, but it was persumably a lack of resources or didn't meet a certain quality standard, as these are usually the only two reasons content is cut from a game during development.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come May 5, the game will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, before coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the playe," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."