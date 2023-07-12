Hogwarts Legacy Gets New Update on PS5 Only

WB Games and Avalanche Software have recently pushed out a new update for Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 only. Since launching in the early part of 2023, new patches for Hogwarts Legacy have continued to arrive at a steady cadence with small improvements. Now, this trend has continued into July 2023, although this new update that has come to PS5 doesn't do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.

As of this moment, the latest patch in question for Hogwarts Legacy is downloadable on PS5 consoles. When it comes to what this patch does, it is said to provide "overall gameplay experience and stability improvements. In the update's official patch notes, WB Games noted that the main purpose of this update was to fix a problem tied to crashes. Basically, Hogwarts Legacy had been crashing at random instances on PS5 for some players due to an error with the game's GPU texture memory. Thanks to this patch, though, this should no longer be an issue.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what WB Games and Avalanche Software have in store with Hogwarts Legacy. In all likelihood, more updates of this type will continue to roll out intermittently in the weeks and months ahead. Outside of this, though, it's not known if DLC for Hogwarts Legacy may also be in the works. At the very least, though, a formal sequel to the game should come about at some point given how well it has sold so far. WB Games has yet to confirm this to be the case for the time being, though.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available to play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch is also still in development but isn't poised to release until later this year on November 14.

Have you played Hogwarts Legacy for yourself yet? And if so, have you been experiencing random crashes that this new update for the game seems to have fixed? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.