Hogwarts Legacy Hit With Major Sale to Celebrate Anniversary

If you still haven’t played Hogwarts Legacy, a new sale has brought the open-world Harry Potter game to one of its lowest values ever. Almost two years ago, Hogwarts Legacy first launched across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the time since, it has come to other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Now, with the second anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy right around the corner, WB Games has slashed the price of the game by a substantial margin.

Starting today, the digital versions of Hogwarts Legacy across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam have seen their values cut by a staggering 70%. This means that the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game are going for $20.99 as they typically retail for $69.99. The PC version is then even lower at $17.99 thanks to its standard retail amount being $59.99 normally instead. For those hoping to get it on Nintendo Switch, though, a deal of any sort on the eShop hasn’t yet come about.

At the time of this writing, WB Games hasn’t said how long this deal for Hogwarts Legacy will be lasting. Given that it’s meant to coincide with the game’s anniversary, this would suggest that the sale might run through February 10th, at which point it would end soon after. With this having not been confirmed, though, it means you should likely cop Hogwarts Legacy sooner rather than later if you’re interested as the promotion could end at any point.

Hogwarts Legacy

Synopsis: “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books.

Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark Wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world.

Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”