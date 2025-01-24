New Update May Be Great News for Hogwarts Legacy 2

A new update out of Warner Bros. may be great news for Harry Potter fans and Hogwarts Legacy 2. Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 and Warner Bros. best-selling game ever. It performed critically as well. It was a huge hit by every measurement. As a result, you would expect Hogwarts Legacy 2 — which is currently in development at Avalanche Software — to be nothing more than just more of the first game but expanded upon and refined. Because why would you mess with a winning formula?

Well, last year it was suggested Hogwarts Legacy 2 was going to be injected with some live service elements despite its success without such elements and despite the fact Warner Bros. big live service game at the time, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, flopped tremendously. And this news has not been received well by fans. So much so that a petition to stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 from having live service elements was started by angry Harry Potter fans.

Fast-forward and this week Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment CEO David Haddad has announced he is stepping down. It is safe to assume, Haddad was instrumental to, if not the pioneer of, this live-service initiative at WB Games, and consequentially the decision to expanded Hogwarts Legacy 2 with live service trappings. Whether this initiative will die or be at least reeled in with Haddad leaving, remains to be seen, but there is now the chance of that happening. Whoever fills in the position will no doubt have a different outlook and strategy. That said, if the initiative came from above Haddad, then it’s possibly the change won’t matter much.

Right now, we don’t have anything but speculation, unfortunately. This is a major shakeup for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Whether it will change the course Hogwarts Legacy 2 is on, only time will tell, but some fans can at least hope for this now where there wasn’t this hope before.

