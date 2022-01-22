Hogwarts Legacy Insider Shares Release Date Update

A Hogwarts Legacy insider has narrowed down the “2022” release window WB Games has officially stamped on Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated Harry Potter game in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game, which was first announced at the PlayStation Showcase that revealed the PS5, was originally supposed to release in 2021, only to be delayed a few days into the year to 2022. Since its initial reveal in 2020, we’ve seen nothing of the game and we’ve heard nothing about it from WB Games.

This week, amidst rumors that the game was going to be delayed again, this time to 2023, WB Games reiterated that it’s releasing this year. And according to the aforementioned insider, this is accurate. Taking to Twitter, AccountNGT — best known for their Star Wars Eclipse leak, their GTA Online leaks, and their inside information on Hogwarts Legacy — relayed word that the game is releasing sometime during Q3. What does this mean? It means the game will be out sometime in July, August, or September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is this true? We don’t know. We haven’t heard anything about the release of the game from our own sources, however, it has been previously suggested by others that the game is releasing sometime this summer or early fall.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is it all unofficial, but it’s subject to change. Just because the game is — possibly — slated to release in the aforementioned window, doesn’t mean it will.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Harry Potter game, click here.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”