Hogwarts Legacy Has Unforgivable Curses, But There's One Catch

Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year -- will have Unforgivable Curses, including Imperio, which allows the caster to control another's actions. It remains unclear how the dynamic of using Unforgiveable Curses will work with the gameplay of the game, but they've been confirmed. However, for Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have made a small tweak to the Imperio spell specifically.

According to a new teaser shared on Twitter by the game's official account, the spell will temporarily force enemies to fight on your side as if they were your companion, however, you won't actually have control over them. Why this tweak has been made, we don't know, but it was likely in the name of gameplay as it would be difficult to implement Imperio in the game proper as controlling two characters at once doesn't really work when it comes to third-person action games.

As far as we know, the other two Unforgiveable Curses, Crucio and Avada Kedavra, both work as they do in the books and films, which makes sense as they are far more straightforward to implement. Below, you can check out the aforementioned teaser for yourself:

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and is slated to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Avalanche Software and WB Games.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."