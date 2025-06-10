Hogwarts Legacy June 2025 Update Released

A new Hogwarts Legacy update has been released by Avalanche Software and WB Games, and it is the first update for the Harry Potter game since the middle of May, as well as since launching on Nintendo Switch 2 last week. That said, the new Hogwarts Legacy update is limited to PC, and unfortunately it is not the most consequential update. There is no new content and no major improvements, however, according to the aforementioned pair, the update is “necessary to support the most recent Creator Kit build.” The pair don’t say why, but do outline other changes elsewhere in the patch notes.

While Avalanche Software and WB Games have provided the patch notes for Harry Potter fans, they have not provided any information on the file size of the update. Given the fact the update doesn’t have any new content, and given the patch notes aren’t incredibly long, the update is presumably humble in size and quick to download, but this is just speculation based on the patch notes.

Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes – Build Version

Developer notes – This patch provides updates necessary to support the most recent Creator Kit build

Changed default display options to prevent Low Latency settings from being applied to older unsupported cards

Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes – Creator Kit Build Version

Developer Notes – This patch provides additional modding options, enhancements and bug fixes for the Creator Kit.

Updated Localization Text Editor dialog box to support creating text for multiple languages, including the current “default” language

Added support for adding and modifying Spell and Spell Talent videos, as well as spell minigames

Added support for creating new SQL tables from the Database Text Entry tool

Removed excess plugins to reduce Kit size

Added new Broom, Costume, and Gameplay mod templates

Added a “reset mod link” button to the kit when uploading to allow for easier custom template creation

Added a dropdown menu for Create Mod, Create Template, and Select Active Mod

Made a new section for Mod specific functions on the toolbar and file menu

Disabled minidumps on ensure failures for the Creator Kit that were causing large log files to accumulate

Added ability to set custom loot in containers and not rely on random spawning

Fixed issue where the upload Button in the Mod Upload Window wasn’t interactable when first relaunching the Creator Kit

