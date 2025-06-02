Hogwarts Legacy 2 Surprise Seemingly Spoiled by Job Listing

It looks like an Avalanche Software job listing may have spoiled a Hogwarts Legacy 2 surprise. Before releasing Hogwarts Legacy in 2023, Avalanche Software flew under the radar, making a plethora of licensed games over many years. This peaked, and then collapsed, with Disney Infinity. And then the developer rose from the ashes on the back of the Harry Potter IP. Now it is at the forefront of the industry, and working on a follow-up to 2023’s best-selling game.

To this end, the studio is hiring right now. It does not say what the game is, but it is no doubt a Hogwarts Legacy sequel. There is no chance the studio would be working on anything else as it has always been a one-game studio, the sequel is in hot demand, and it has no other successful series it could even pivot to.

The job listing — spotted by GameRant — is specifically hiring for a Lead Designer. This in itself is not interesting, but what is mentioned within the job listing is interesting. As you may know, Hogwarts Legacy takes place roughly a century before the events of the books/movies, and thus there is little crossover between the two in terms of characters. That said, it sounds like the sequel may be closer to the events of the books/movies based on the job listing.

In the job listing, it is noted that whoever is hired will be “bring in favorite characters from the existing canon and IP.” How much should be looked into this versus taken as job listing jargon, is hard to say, but you can see the full tidbit in its full context below.

“Design compelling characters with unique backstories, motivations, and growth arcs that resonate with players across various game modes,” reads the job listing. “Bring in favorite

characters from the existing canon and IP. Collaborate with designers and artists to make

these characters vibrant in the world and feel alive.”

Unfortunately, all we have right now is speculation, and with Hogwarts Legacy 2 likely a few years still out, we probably aren’t going to have much more than speculation for a while. Meanwhile, it is possible Avalanche Software will comment on the job listing and the speculation it has created, offering clarity, but while possible this is very unlikely. If it does though we will update the story accordingly.