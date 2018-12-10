ComicBook’s Holiday Gift Guide For Video Game Controllers

We’ve kicked off a number of holiday gift guides with items to get for your family and friends this holiday season. Right before the weekend, we made a few suggestions for the arcade lovers in your life. This time around, we’re taking a look at controllers and peripherals, in case you want to go all out and get them a special something for a certain game — or just a controller that looks cool in general

There are a variety of great controllers to choose from, including Fightsticks and specially made models handled by companies such as Kustom Kontrollerz and Controller Chaos. We’ve put together some of the best in this handy little guide, covering everything from top-of-the-line models to more affordable goodies. Whatever you’re looking for budget-wise, you’ll be able to shop like a pro and stuff those stockings!

Videos by ComicBook.com

PDP Nintendo Switch FightPad Pro and Faceoff Controllers

While the Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are the best when it comes to performance (particularly that spiffy Smash Bros. model), not everyone can fork over $70+ to get one. Luckily, PDP has you covered with a good line of affordable controllers going for around $25 apiece. It’s a perfect way to add a player two without breaking your wallet.

First up are the PDP Wired Fight Pad Pro controllers, which resemble classic GameCube pads and come in three nifty colors — Pokemon Yellow, Zelda Blue and Mario Red. These will help you get the most out of Super Smash Bros. fix, just like the ol’ Melee days. You can learn more about these controllers here.

If you prefer a more conventional design, the company also has Faceoff wired controllers which are available in a variety of colors — though the blue and black camo models are best bets. They’re $25 each too; and while they don’t have rumble capabilities, they handle very well for the price. Grab a couple and make it a game night!

Razer Panthera EVO Fightstick

Over the past few years, Razer has made some incredible fightsticks, including this amazing Dragon Ball FighterZ one as well as a Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite edition for fans of that game. But the company’s new EVO model, which goes for $199.99, is a must have for those that are serious about their PlayStation 4 brawlathons.

The Evo is built with better durability in mind as each of its switches are guaranteed for a 30-million tap life cycle. Even more frantic games like Tekken 7 stand up to pressure. There’s also a good multi-button layout, a durable joystick (powered by a Sanwa lever) and various customization options. The general design is pretty sweet also, though we still have our hearts set on that DB FighterZ paint job. To each their own, though.

It’s a bit on the pricey side, but if you’ve got someone in your life that is all about fighting games, consider this an EVO-lution in playing beat-em-ups and classic games. Besides, wrestling superstar Kenny Omega likes it — and he’ll never steer you wrong.

Purchase the Razer Panthera Evo fightstick here!

Wild West (Red Dead Redemption 2) Xbox One Controller

Okay, let’s say you really want to go all out for that special person that plays Red Dead Redemption 2 religiously, but don’t want to buy them, say, a horse. Well, we’ve got the controller for you.

Briefly discussed back in October, Kustom Kontrollerz’ Red Dead Redemption 2-inspired Wild West controller is the real deal. Lovingly painted in Red Dead style colors complete with a sheriff’s badge, the controller also features terrific analog sticks and buttons that feel like actual bullets. On top of that, it’s very responsive, based on the model that we tried out a while back.

The company also offers various other specially designed controllers for you comic book fans. You can grab a Venom-inspired controller for $275; or a Spider-Man one that’s leagues ahead of Sony’s official controller for $250. They cost a bit extra, but these controllers really feel one-of-a-kind and make your gameplay sessions that much cooler.

Check out the company’s lineup here on its Etsy store, and visit the Kustom Kontrollerz website!

Evil Controllers Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite Controllers

So there are probably one of two big multiplayer games a lot of you are getting into right now — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite. For either of these groups, there are some excellent controllers that you can check out over on the Evil Controllers page!

Starting at $179.99, these Xbox One and PS4 controllers are fine tuned to get the most out of your games thanks to the addition of Master Mods features as well as customizable buttons that are on the bottom of the pad, easily accessible to your fingers. Setting these up will make you more durable when it comes to performance and racking up those victories.

The controllers are also beautifully designed, with the Black Ops model colored black and orange, and the Fortnite pad (pictured above) going with a slick blue and purple look. You can modify features however you see fit and utilize the Weapon Hotkey buttons to your liking.

Between the customization and dedicated paint jobs, these controllers will get the job done when it comes to getting that Victory Royale!

Controller Chaos Custom Controllers

If you want to create your own designed controller and give it that signature touch — or you just want to get crazy with your designs — then Controller Chaos has just what you need. The company offers a multitude of options with creating your dream peripherals, be it from selected paint job designs or something new.

The price for these controllers aren’t too shabby either, going from $69.99 on up depending on what you’re looking for. The more you add in terms of colorized buttons, analog sticks and so forth, the more it increases. But the quality is unparalleled; and the controllers last a good while, even during the most frantic gaming sessions.

There are several here to recommend, but we’re fans of some of the old-school designs, like this sweet Punisher controller; these Star Wars inspired Boba Fett specials; and this throwback Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design. Shop around and see what suits you and your loved ones best!

SCUF Vantage Controller for PlayStation 4

Back in September of this year, we reviewed SCUF Gaming’s Vantage Controller. Despite its high price (it goes for $169.99 to $199.99, depending on whether you want wired or wireless), it’s probably the company’s best controller to date.

It’s laden with a number of buttons (a bit overload, but better than ones you don’t need); and its placement of analog sticks caters more to the Xbox One style of player rather than general PS4. But its performance is uncanny; and its features are stacked, letting you play your favorite games in a number of ways. You can also change the faceplate in case you feel like something more decorative, as well as its parts. And it’s fairly easy to modify — you don’t even need to be a master builder to get the most out of it.

If you prefer a next-level style of play from your PS4, the Vantage is a safe bet, whether it be for you or someone you want to treat this holiday season. You can check out more features broken down in the trailer below.

Happy shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.