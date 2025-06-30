New Hollow Knight: Silksong Teases Drive Fans Wild

Hollow Knight fans can continue to follow the trail wherever it may lead to find out the latest news on when Hollow Knight: Silksong may finally be released. To say the fanbase is restless for an official confirmation would be a deep understatement. Hollow Knight: Silksong was anticipated to be released back in 2023, and now, two short years later, we remain without a firm launch date. The latest news on Hollow Knight: Silksong and its release date is now here, but it comes from an unexpected source: the Australian Center for the Moving Image.

The ACMI is hosting a special event that will be kicking off later this year with the Game Worlds exhibition. This exhibition runs from September 18, 2025, through to February 8th, 2026. As an Australian-based development studio, Team Cherry, the creators of Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong, are taking part. In preparation for the event, the ACMI is also heavily promoting the key partners that are taking part, such as Team Cherry. Recently, a few different pieces of concept art were found on the ACMI’s Instagram account, giving fans even more reason to speculate about Silksong’s upcoming release.

The partnership between the ACMI and Team Cherry was revealed back in early May with the important revelation that Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a playable version of the game directly at the Game Worlds exhibition. Additionally, fans will be able to learn more about the history behind the development of Silksong, the design, and artistic direction while touring through the dedicated exhibit.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was also teased during the recent Xbox Games Showcase during a trailer for ROG Ally Xbox. The tease left audiences to speculate that, with the ROG Ally Xbox coming in late 2025, Silksong would likely be launching within a similar window, given that it will also be part of Game Pass on day one. Now with the playable version of Silksong coming to the Game Worlds exhibit in September, more speculation is being theorized that perhaps the game will be available during, or shortly after, the kick-off of this event.

For now, all that’s known with certainty is that Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to come to a variety of platforms that include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC whenever it does arrive.