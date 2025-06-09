Hollow Knight: Silksong Finally Gets New Release Window

Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong has been anticipated for several years and now has finally received a new release window in 2025. However, this has been narrowed down further thanks to new information. The highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is expected to launch before the 2025 holiday season. While this does give fans a more definite release window, it does confirm a launch in the latter half of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This launch window was given by Matthew ‘Leth’ Griffin, Team Cherry’s PR and marketing lead, via the official Hollow Knight: Silksong Discord. In addition to this, Leth also stated the game would not be tied to a console release. Many expected it to launch exclusively on Xbox due to how heavily Hollow Knight: Silksong was promoted by Microsoft.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Update from team cherry.

This statement has more weight after Xbox’s Game Showcase where the new ROG Xbox Ally was revealed. During this clip, new gameplay for Hollow Knight: Silksong was shown, leading many to believe it would be a launch title for the handheld device. Leth’s comment now disproves that.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games, possibly rivaling the likes of Grand Theft Auto VI and Half-Life 3, at least in the indie scene. It started as a DLC for the acclaimed Hollow Knight but quickly became large enough to become its own game. While this does mean the wait has been extended, it does mean there will be more content for players to enjoy.

Team Cherry’s silence and the lack of a Silksong release date have only added to the hype. With Leth’s comments and a new release window, fans finally have a date, or range of dates, that they can expect the game to release.