This Hori PS4 Controller is Perfect for Those That Prefer the Xbox Feel

For those that have all platforms, or maybe even for those gamers that made the jump from Xbox over to the PlayStation side – getting used to the different controller feel might be a little odd for some. Every one has their own preferences, and every gaming experienced should be as comfortable as possible. Because of that, this Hori controller is perfect for those that have made it over on the PS4 side, but aren’t quite sold on the DualShock feel.

The Hori PlayStation 4 wireless controller is perfect for fans of Xbox design. The Onyx Wireless Controller from Hori is slated to hit stores in the middle of January for UK audiences, and makes for the perfect peripheral for those that feel more at home with the Xbox 360/Xbox One controller feel.

No word yet as to whether or not a North American release is slated for this particular design, though it wouldn’t be out of the question if so. According to the European PlayStation blog:

“In addition to featuring all core controls and direct Bluetooth connectivity**, the Onyx packs into its broad grip design a touch pad, dual vibration motors and offers asymmetrical sticks. As a result, this latest addition to our growing range makes it easier than ever for gamers to find a controller that suits their unique play style.”

If the above design isn’t to your taste, or maybe you’re looking for something a bit smaller, there is also the mini wired gamepad also available by the same company:

“The Mini Wired Gamepad provides the essential functions to play most PS4 games while still providing a great gaming experience — that includes the right and left sticks, R1/L1/R2/L2 buttons, directional buttons, and action buttons,” an announcement from the PlayStation Blog explained back in October. “Certain touch pad inputs can be simulated via the left or right sticks.”