Here's What a Horizon Forbidden West-Themed PlayStation 5 Could Look Like

As part of the recent PlayStation 5 event, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed both Horizon Forbidden West, the long-rumored Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, as well as the first actual look at the PS5 console itself. While some details about the upcoming video game have been revealed, there is currently no definitive release date attached to it or the console itself. While we all collectively wait, however, one designer has gone and made a Horizon Forbidden West-themed PS5 for us to ogle.

XboxPOPE, as they are known, regularly shares custom design mockups for video game consoles, and while it has almost exclusively been Xbox Series X consoles, they have been throwing out PS5 designs as well ever since the console was revealed. Most recently, that includes a delightfully weathered version inspired by Horizon Forbidden West. You can check it out below:

Other than the base white, no custom designs have been officially revealed for the PlayStation 5 as of yet, but hopefully, the developers at Guerrilla Games will keep this one in mind when it comes time to have those sorts of conversations -- if they haven't happened already.

Here is how Guerrilla Games describes Horizon Forbidden West in the brief blurb attached to the reveal trailer:

"Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 at some point. No definitive release date or launch window was announced alongside the reveal. Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Horizon Zero Dawn sequel right here.

