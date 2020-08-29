Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Support PS5 DualSense's Adaptive Triggers

✖

The next-gen version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the PlayStation 5 will utilize one of the new DualSense controller’s most unique features: Adaptive triggers. Activision’s support of the DualSense feature was confirmed in a ResetEra thread through a comment from Activision’s art lead. It hasn’t been said yet how the adaptive triggers will be used, though as we’ve seen in the past from different developers giving insights into how they plan to use them, there are plenty of options in a shooter like Call of Duty.

The verified Activision art lead who goes by ShutterMunster on ResetEra responded to a user’s question in a thread that was originally about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and later turned to haptic feedback in games. When asked if Black Ops Cold War would support adaptive triggers, the art lead replied to say “Yes, it does.”

With that feature confirmed, we can add adaptive triggers to the list of things the next-gen version of the game will support compared to the current-gen versions releasing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Ray-tracing where supported, lower load times, and other improvements were some of the features touted by Activision that we’ll see when the new consoles launch.

Without knowing for sure what the use of the adaptive triggers will look like in Black Ops Cold War, we can look to past examples of how they’ll be used to see what’s possible. Different developers gave insights into how they’ll be using the adaptive triggers in a recent PlayStation Blog post featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West and Deathloop. Guerrilla Games’ comments were more generic saying that the triggers will help “make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use” while the usage in Deathloop involves a gun jamming mechanic.

“I’m really excited by the adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback, both features that will bring some physicality in game experiences, and give important feedback,” said Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba. “Deathloop being a first-person shooter, we do a lot of things to make weapons feel differently from one another. One I like is blocking the triggers when your weapon jams, to give to the player an immediate feedback even before the animation plays out, which prompts the player in a physical way that they have to unjam their gun.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13th and will come to next-gen platforms when they’re available.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.