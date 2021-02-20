Horizon Forbidden West Actress Teases "Big and Better" Sequel

✖

We've seen next to nothing of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games and Sony's sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn in development for PS4 and PS5, but according to Ashley Burch, the voice talent behind Aloy, the series' protagonist, the sequel is going to be "bigger and better." Of course, Burch, being Aloy, is a bit biased, and this may be a bit of marketing speak, but it does have PlayStation fans excited. Every time we hear about the sequel, it's described as more of the first game, but more expansive and refined. And that's exactly what many PlayStation fans want to hear.

Unfortunately, Burch doesn't divulge a ton about the sequel, but she does note that like the first game it will come packing a "gorgeous world, the immersive story, the awesome gameplay."

“I can’t say a lot… But, um, I will say that I really do think that all of the things that people loved about Zero Dawn – the gorgeous world, the immersive story, the awesome gameplay – Forbidden West is just more and better,” said Burch.

Burch continued:

“The new areas that Aloy is traveling to, the tribes that she’s meeting, and the story that unfolds…" I got a primer on it all before recording for the game, where the writing team took me through the arc of the story and it was like being a kid at a campfire. I’m just so excited for it! I’m also a fan, so I’ll be in recording sessions and we’ll be recording a scene and I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do this fight or I can’t wait to explore this area!’ So, yeah, I really think that people are going to enjoy it.”

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently scheduled to release sometime this year via the PS4 and the PS5. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation, click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Games Radar.