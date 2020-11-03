Gran Turismo 7 Launch Window Reportedly Revealed

✖

While it was initially revealed back in June, things have been relatively quiet on the Gran Turismo 7 front since then. It is known that the Polyphony Digital-developed title will release on the PlayStation 5 at some point, but no definitive date or window or anything of the sort has been shared as of yet. If a new report is to be believed, however, PS5 players could potentially get their hands on the racing video game in the first half of 2021.

As GTPlanet reports, an ad for the PlayStation 5 has seemingly surfaced with Gran Turismo 7 prominently featured in the thumbnail image. On said image is a bit of French text reading "sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021" that translates to "release planned for the first half of 2021." This is impossible to verify at this point, mind you, so take all of this with a grain of salt, but it certainly looks like the real thing.

Assuming the reported ad is accurate, Gran Turismo 7 is currently expected to launch in the first half of 2021. Officially, all that is known about the title's release is that it will be on the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 itself is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

[H/T IGN]