New PS5 Launch Ad Released

✖

PlayStation has released a new launch ad for the PlayStation 5 that highlights the many video games coming to the next-gen console in the near future. It starts with Horizon Forbidden West but quickly shifts to titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and more. As the video states, there are new worlds to explore on the PS5.

If you watch this and think, "this seems familiar," that's because it is familiar. PlayStation previously released a PS5 launch ad using roughly the same exact audio but with a live-action ad behind it. The main difference between the two is using footage from actual video games, cinematic and otherwise, in the new version. The branding on the previous version was simply "Play Has No Limits" while the new one has both "New Worlds To Explore" and that. You can check out the new launch ad below:

In case you missed it, reviews for the PS5 are already live -- including our own review of the next-gen console. The short version is: if you have the cash and want your video games to load faster than ever and look better than ever, the PS5 is a smart addition to your household. It also helps that it's launching with Miles Morales and Demon's Souls.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish now, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Does the new launch ad hype you up for it to release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!