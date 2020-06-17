Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Release Window Revealed in New Video

✖

Today, Sony and Guerrilla Games revealed the release window for upcoming PS5 exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West. More specifically, PlayStation has released a brand new video that provides further details and insight into the highly-anticipated PS5 game, and at one point during the video, it's shared that the game is targeting a 2021 release window. Unfortunately, this is the most specific date Sony provides, which means it's unclear if the game is targeting a release in the first half of the year or the latter half.

That said, while the game's release date remains undisclosed, game director Mathijs de Jonge did have a lot to say about the game in the aforementioned video, and in the process, revealed some brand new details about the game.

For example, there will be "virtually" no loading screens. This includes both loading from checkpoints after death and fast-traveling. Meanwhile, the director reveals that the map is bigger, and as the trailer suggests, it has underwater sections.

Also like the trailer suggests, there are "dozens" of new machines, as well as new tribes, some of which are peaceful, while others are hostile. For more on all of these details, be sure to check out the video below, which runs at around 3 minutes.

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only. And at the moment, it's targeting a 2021 release. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch of its story from Sony and Guerrilla Games:

"Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

