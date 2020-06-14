Here's How the PS5 Console Could Look in Other Colors

This week Sony finally revealed the actual PS5 console alongside nearly 30 games for it, including two exclusive games that took many PlayStation fans by surprise. If you haven't seen the console yet, it boasts a two-color white and black scheme, just like its DualSense controller. Not only is the design bold, but the color combination is as well. White and black isn't exactly a revolutionary color scheme, but for a default PlayStation console, it is. It's a risk, and it's a risk that has seemingly paid off.

That said, while many love or at least appreciate Sony's bold design, others not only don't like the design, but aren't impressed with the white-black color. Unfortunately for these PlayStation fans, Sony has not revealed or confirmed any alternative designs. However, right on cue, mock-ups of the console in a variety of different colors have flooded the Internet.

Below, you can check out some of these alternative designs, including how the console would look with an all-black design:

Black:

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new #PS5 I said, "if there was a black version I would buy it", so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is. 😍#Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq — I'mDesigner.exe (@MrUnknowArtist) June 12, 2020

Pink:

Here’s my stab at a pink PS5: pic.twitter.com/fjz9u1ctKG — The Bonsai Treehouse (@BonsaiTreehouse) June 12, 2020

Red, Blue, Yellow:

This is my color concept for the new PlayStation 5. #PlayStation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/9TAZfrtdT9 — Don Armando (@_DonArmando) June 12, 2020

Black/Red, Dark Red, Space Grey, Dark Blue:

My 3d renders of the Playstation 5 with different colors and lights

Thread#ps5 #blender pic.twitter.com/VWH57531uv — Peter Samir (@PeterSamir37) June 13, 2020

Of course, there will undoubtedly be a smattering of PS5 special edition consoles over the console's generation, but it remains to be seen if Sony will mass-produce any other colors. An all-black variant is a safe bet, but it's probably the only safe bet.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season.

