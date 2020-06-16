PlayStation Has Revealed Why the PS5 is So Huge

✖

Last week, Sony pulled back the curtain on the PlayStation 5 during a video presentation. The company revealed a number of games coming to the system, but fans also got a glimpse at the console itself. As far as PlayStation systems go, it's wildly different from anything that Sony has released in the past. It's also quite a bit bigger, too. That size is not just cosmetic, apparently. On LinkedIn, PlayStation's vice president of UX design Matt MacLaurin was asked about the size of the console, and it appears that the system's large design is needed to keep the console cooler.

"Thermals. This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme," said MacLaurin.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be the most powerful consoles that have ever been made available, so MacLaurin's answer shouldn't come as a major surprise to most gamers. Still, it is nice to get official confirmation directly from Sony. The console's design has been a major talking point among gamers over the last few days. While most fans seem to like the PS5's unique design, that hasn't stopped the internet from poking some fun at the system's expense. Memes comparing the console to everything from a PS2 in a binder to the Eye of Sauron have been all over social media over the last few days.

The design might be a bit controversial, but the system itself seems to be generating a lot of interest among gamers. There's a lot of early buzz around PS5 exclusive games such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon: Forbidden West. Those exclusives could help the console stand apart from its competition when the PS5 and Xbox Series X release later this year.

Analysts are already predicting that the PS5 will outsell the Xbox Series X, but will fail to reach the same heights of the PlayStation 4. It's impossible to say for certain how the system will perform, but Sony has remained on top of the video game industry since the days of the original PlayStation. It will be interesting to see if that continues to be the case.

Are you planning to buy a PlayStation 5? What do you think of the console's design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.