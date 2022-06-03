Horizon Forbidden West Receives New Game+ Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Guerrilla Games has today pushed out a new update for Horizon Forbidden West on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Notably, this patch has finally added New Game+ to the open-world action title, which is something that fans have been requesting in droves. And while this is the most notable new addition to the game, there’s a whole lot more included here as well.

As of this moment, patch 1.14 (and hotfix 1.15) is available to download for Horizon Forbidden West. As we have come to expect with these post-launch updates, much of what has been included here centers around bug fixes and performance improvements. With this in mind, Forbidden West should generally be a much better experience all around following this patch.

As mentioned before, though, New Game+ is definitely the standout new feature that has now been brought into Horizon Forbidden West. In addition to including this new game mode, the title also has received some new trophies that tie in with NG+. So if you’ve been looking to replay the game for yourself recently, now might be the time to do so.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for this Horizon Forbidden West update, you can check them out down below.

NEW FEATURES

We’re so thankful for our incredibly talented community and are happy to announce that this major update includes much-requested features, including:

New Game+

Ultra Hard difficulty mode when selecting the difficulty for New Game or New Game Plus

Reset Skills functionality within the menu

New functionality to apply a different look to Aloy’s armor.

New Rewards available in New Game+ (Weapons, Dyes and Face Paints)

A New Trophy Set

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Improved visual fidelity in Performance Mode.

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where progression was blocked when trying to open the valve.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where the quest would become stuck if the cinematic was skipped too fast.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where the quest did not progress after defeating the Grimhorn.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Breaking Even” where the beams that need to be interacted with would not be present.

World Activities

Fixed an issue where fast-traveling to Rebel Outpost: High Turning would send Aloy somewhere else.

Fixed an issue where the campfire in Rebel Camp: Devil’s Grasp would remain unavailable after completing the camp.

Fixed an issue where an objective would not be completed in Rebel Camp: The Hive

Fixed an issue in The Arena where the timer would continue counting down after defeating all the machines.

Datapoints

Oops… Added World Datapoint 63, which can be found somewhere near the Widemaw site on the Isle of Spires.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Tallneck shockblast would destroy all other machines.

Fixed an issue where the Fireclaw would not go into the Shocked or Knocked Down State when triggered during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Behemoth would be able to chain charge attacks in rapid succession.

Fixed an issue where detached machine parts could fall through the floor.

Humanoids

Reduced the armor health for the Quen Imperial Guard to be more in line with the other enemies.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the tier 4 Hammerburst Boltblaster would deal less damage than the tier 3 version.

Fixed an issue where enemies would become suspicious when spotting an active Blast Trap.

Fixed an issue where some weapons did not give Valor correctly.

Reduced crafting costs for crafting Traps at a Workbench.

Rebalanced crafting costs for Elite & Advanced Traps when crafting in the wild.

Fixed an issue where some weapon perks did not give the correct values.

Skills

Updated the Resilient Trapper skill with new values.

Fixed an issue where the Braced Shot would become buffed in unintended ways.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where canisters would have different rarities.

Added an option to show or hide grapple icons.

Added a “Pry Open” option under the Hold/Toggle Accessibility Settings.

Added an option for overriding machines to switch to ‘Toggle’ in the Accessibility Settings.

Updated icons for various machine parts.

Performance and Stability

Additional streaming fixes in game.

Additional crash fixes.

Photo mode

Added Filmgrain to photo mode. Grain scales with intensity: low values have small grain, high values increase the size of the grain, which leaves the higher values especially suited to black and white experimentation.

Other

Fixed an issue where loot barrels would not get destroyed in one hit.

Fixed an issue where overheal would not take the higher value when consuming Health Potions and Food at the same time.

Fixed an issue where civilians would not always respond to rain.

Fixed an issue where the Motion Aiming did not work for the second controller when using the Co-Pilot feature.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could still control a mount when in the Shocked State.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could crawl through a vent while holding a battery.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Multiple lighting fixes and improvements.

HOTFIX 1.15