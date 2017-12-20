Horizon Zero Dawn Documentary, The Making Of Guerrilla Games’ Epic Adventure

Noclip Studio has quite the name for itself already, as former Gamepot personality Danny O’Dwyer uses his connections to provide a deeper look into all things gaming. With Horizon Zero Dawn continuing to awe and inspire, it’s no surprise that this PlayStation exclusive should catch his eye.

Coming hot off of the trails of his Witcher expose, the latest documentary follows Guerrilla Games as they look back on what it took to create such an epic adventure that many couldn’t help but to fall for. Between the beyond stunning environmentals, the inclusive cast of characters, and the defiantly strong protagonist found in Aloy – there is a lot to admire about this narrative and further provides prove that there is, in fact, a place for strong single-player gamers.

Fans of the game can also see what it looked like in its very early statges of development – including nipped ideas that never made the final reel. It’s incredible, and fascinating, to see what could have been had one decision been made differently. You can check out the beginnings of the stunning adventure with ‘The Making of Horizon Zero Dawn‘ video below:

A little more about NoClip’s operations:

“Here at Noclip we make crowdfunded video game documentaries for everyone to enjoy. Our mission is to tell authentic stories about video games, the people who make them, and those who play them. Subscribe to this channel to get access to our docs the moment they go live. If you want to support our work, visit patreon.com/dannyodwyer for more information.”

And more about the game itself:

“Take on the role of skilled hunter Aloy as you explore a vibrant and lush world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures. Embark on a compelling, emotional journey and unravel mysteries of tribal societies, ancient artifacts and advanced technologies that will determine the fate of this planet, and of life itself.”