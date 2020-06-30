Horizon Zero Dawn Gets Two Breathtaking Statues From Prime 1 Studio

Horizon Zero Dawn has grown to be one of the most beloved games of the last few years, thanks to its visually-interesting aesthetics and fascinating gameplay. If you'd like to pay tribute to the game's breathtaking world (and aren't afraid to spend a decent chunk of change, then Prime 1 Studio has you covered. The high-end collectible company recently debuted two statues tied to the game -- one for Aloy, the game's protagonist, and another for one of the Stalker machines that exist in game. Aloy's statue sees her shooting her bow and arrow while wearing her Weaver Armor, while the Stalker statue poses the creature in a pretty menacing way.

You can check out the official description for the Aloy statue below!

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the 1:4 scale UPMHZD-01 Aloy Shield Weaver Armor Set from Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy is the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, an award-winning action role playing game developed by Guerrilla. She is curious, determined, and intent on uncovering the mysteries of the world around her. Shunned by her own tribe since birth, Aloy has learned to harness her agility, cunning, and deadly aim to hunt machines and survive in the unforgiving wilds.

Behold Aloy mid-shot using her powerful Carja War Bow. Can she turn the Stalker into prey? Aloy is presented gracefully and heroically, standing upon the remains of a defeated Scrapper. In conjunction with Guerrilla, we have crafted her Shield-Weaver armor with meticulous attention to detail to create the best Aloy statue on the market. The exclusive version features a Carja Sharpshot bow switchout. Aloy carries a stern yet focused expression on her face. She is untouchable by any robot monstrosity, and an excellent addition to your collection.

Aloy can be displayed with the UPMHZD-02: Stalker companion piece to recreate the epic combat engagement from the video game."

The Aloy figure will retail for $1,099, while the Stalker figure will set you back $1,199. Both are available for pre-order now, and are expected to arrive sometime between September and December of 2021.

