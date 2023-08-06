There's an Adults Only Version of Uno

Uno is experimenting with the meaning of "+2" and "Wild" cards, with a new version of Uno Dare made specifically for adults. Mattel recently released a new version of Uno Dare, a game that incorporates various dares into the popular lightweight card game. This version is an "Adults Only" version with prompts that are very, very spicy. In some dare cards previewed by ComicBook.com, there are four level of prompts ranging from "mild" to "feugo." Mild prompts range from "bark like a chihuahua" to "Do a Supermodel Runway walk across the room" while the Fuego prompts include "hump the couch" and "let another player spank you." Thankfully, the cards in Uno Dare: Adults Only comes with slip-proof cards, which will be handy for inadvertent spills or body fluid discharges.

Uno Dare mostly plays out similarly to a standard game of Uno, but with the addition of the Dare and Wild Dare cards. These cards allow players to add various dare prompts to the game. Typical Uno Dare rules require the use of only one Dare list per deck, although the Adults Only version may have some sort of opt out for safety's sake.

Of course, Uno Dare isn't the only variant of Uno that Mattel has published. The card game not only has a ton of licensed versions (including a new Uno Ultimate game that involves DC and Marvel superheroes), there's also Uno Quattro, a new version of Uno that involves tiles and a board that allows players to move entire rows easily. That game combines a Connect 4-type mechanic with standard Uno rules.

Currently, Uno Dare: Adults Only is available at Walmart for $19.97.