Brandon Sanderson Deckbuilding Game Announced for 2024

lorcA deckbuilding game based on the work of Brandon Sanderson is coming next year. Dicebreaker reports that Brotherwise Games is working on a new game based on the work of Brandon Sanderson, which will be released in 2024 along with the already announced tabletop RPG based on Sanderson's Stormlight Archives. According to Dicebreaker, Brotherwise Games did not confirm what work the game would be specifically based off of, which opens up the potential that Brotherwise could be expanding into the Cosmere or even one of Sanderson's non-Cosmere works. No other details were provided about the game.

Sanderson is one of the most popular fantasy novelists in the world right now and is primarily known for his expansive Cosmere, a shared universe of fantasy worlds. Most of Sanderson's novels take place within the Cosmere, with characters occasionally crossing over and a meta-narrative emerging in the background of several books. The most ambitious of Sanderson's novels are the Stormlight Archives, which involves the re-formation of ancient orders of magic-powered knights to fight the forces of Odium. Sanderson holds the record for the biggest Kickstarter of all time, with over $41 million raised to fund production of four novels Sanderson wrote over the pandemic.

The deckbuilding game would be the third Brandon Sanderson-related game developed by Brotherwise Games and the fourth project, following the Stormlight Archives TTRPG, a Call to Adventure game based on the Stormlight Archives, and a miniatures line that raised over $4 million on Kickstarter last year. Given Sanderson's large fanbase, it seems certain that these games will be strong sellers.

Expect to hear more about Brotherwise Games' Sanderson-related projects in the coming months.