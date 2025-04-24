9 Upcoming Horror Games You Shouldn’t Miss

There’s a surprisingly large amount of horror content released every year, and 2025 is no different. While May 2024 was impressive with the release of some incredibly indie gems like Nine Sols, Crow Country, Until Then, Hades II, and Animal Well, you never know when a banging horror game is going to release unless you’re wishlisting your favorites on Steam. But with so many to choose from, which horror is clawing at us long before its release?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you’re a cozy fan, a ghost hunter, or you like to deep dive into the psychological, here are the top upcoming horror games you cannot miss when they release—for passing up on these would be a nightmare itself.

No, I’m Not a Human

Play video

Release date: Fall 2025

A unique take on the imposters subgenre that’s skyrocketed in popularity since Alex Kister’s Mandela Catalogue in August 2021, No, I’m Not a Human is an analog horror where you need to decipher whether the visitor outside your house is a human or something masquerading as one. With the sun’s rays making it impossible to leave the house during the day and monsters disguised as your neighbors wandering the darkness at night, it’s a wonder whether what we’re witnessing is real or an extreme case of mass hysteria.

You can play No, I’m Not a Human demo on Violent Horror Stories: Anthology on Steam. The full release, which launches Fall 2025, will feature random “visitors,” making the game non-linear and unpredictable. Its unique art style and gameplay reminiscent of Papers, Please makes No, I’m Not a Human a must-play for all horror fans.

We Harvest Shadows

Play video

Release date: To be announced

We Harvest Shadows is a clear passion project and a direct look into the creator’s mind. The demo already tells a beautiful story in a countryside setting with cozy gameplay that any farming sim fan can enjoy. But the warmth this game has to offer is quickly engulfed in darkness, where the surrounding forest that was once full of life is now plagued with death. Itching closer to your doorstep, the forest is an embodiment of Garrett’s psyche. A look inside the soul, you can peek at the psyche via the painting inside your house, which tells you the dangers that are currently lurking outside.

I anticipate this indie horror will be nothing like we’ve ever seen before, with a profound and emotional story paired beautifully with peaceful and addictive gameplay that’ll keep you invested from start to finish.

Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse

Play video

Release date: August 7th, 2025

Static Dread is an upcoming Lovecraftian Papers, Please-style game. Its demo is impressively long, where mystery and intrigue keep its hooks in you. The setting resembles Dredge with gameplay similar to No, I’m Not a Human. Something cosmic is lurking beneath the murky waters, and it’s terrifying the sailors. Missing person reports and strange cargo spread anxiety across the turbulent ocean waves. Every action and decision you make has consequences, but can you keep your sanity in check to see your lightkeeper duties through?

Confirmed for release on August 7th, 2025, Static Dread is one to watch for its intriguing premise alone. Will you become a savior or will you become another passenger left to the cosmic horrors that invade any mind that inches too close to the shore?

Luto

Play video

Release date: To be announced

A psychological horror that may have been forgotten since its demo dropped back in November 2023, Luto‘s visuals are reminiscent of Layers of Fear and Amnesia: Rebirth. But don’t let that affect your opinion on this game, for Luto‘s demo was incredibly strong. Trapped inside your home and unable to tell what’s real and what isn’t, Luto will have themes similar to P.T., but will it be different enough to make its own mark in the genre?

Gorgeous graphics, good voice acting, and engaging puzzles will surely keep you invested. But, it’s in its main antagonist where the horror truly lies, being a humanoid figure covered in a single white sheet. Yes, the Halloween white ghost costume is surprisingly terrifying because of its impressive, flawless physics. Unfortunately, no release date has been given for Luto.

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH

Play video

Release date: April 25th, 2025

Similar to Luto is BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH, which has the same premise in that the protagonist is trapped in his apartment. Its main difference, however, is the blend of low-poly graphics with hyper realism. DON’T WATCH is part of a larger series that dives into the human psyche. Much like Among Ashes, DON’T WATCH has a game within a game, providing multiple worlds to explore as our protagonist tackles what appears to be agoraphobia and crippling isolation.

Set for release on April 25th, all eyes are on DON’T WATCH, and their hundred eyes are looking back at you. Can you make sense of what you’re looking at, or will you be consumed by the Hyakume?

Jimmu | 神武

Release date: To be announced

The masterminds behind Parasocial and The Closing Shift are back, and this time we’re headed to a mysterious island that houses a gigantic, ominous threat. Known for its linear stories that focus either on the supernatural or stalking/home invasion horror, Jimmu will be very different from what we typically see from Chilla’s Art. Jimmu will feature RPG elements in an open-world setting, with a leading antagonist that resembles Bigfoot.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing this, but it’s one to look out for as Chilla’s Art moves away from its strong formula of wicked humans and vengeful spirits. Perhaps Chilla’s Art is going back to its Aka Manto roots, where trial and error, puzzles, and combat will take precedence.

Truckful

Play video

Release date: To be announced

This pretty and cozy game appears adorable on the surface, but don’t be fooled by its saturated colors. While we don’t expect this will house horrors that’ll leave you with nightmares, Truckful has been appropriately described as “Dredge on 4 wheels.” The backwoods you must traverse across to make your deliveries houses a mystery that doesn’t want to be uncovered.

RELATED: Top 10 Indie Games to Watch For in 2025

There’s no official release date at the time of writing this, but you should expect an entertaining experience if Truckful is anything like Dredge. The cute characters and dark mystery reminds me of Night in the Woods blended with Pacific Drive‘s beauty and focus on driving.

Grave Seasons

Play video

Release date: To be announced

If you were thinking this is just another life sim, then you couldn’t be more wrong, for dangers wait for the residents you’re looking to romance, and you never know when it’ll be their last day. Pairing the usual relaxing farming sim gameplay with a murder mystery makes Grave Seasons an intriguing entry. Watering your crops won’t take your mind off your friend being dragged off into the darkness.

There are secrets to uncover and a mystery to solve, for this ancient town isn’t best pleased about the new arrival (that’s you, by the way). Without a release date in sight, your best bet is to wishlist Grave Seasons and keep your torch and pickaxe at the ready for when it drops.

Holstin

Play video

Release date: To be announced

This Polish survival horror is highly unique for its interesting mix of perspectives and gameplay. A wide-angle shot pans across the decrepit land, a mixture of puzzles and combat face you as you weather an ungodly force that’s consuming the town and its residents. A rotatable camera and the ability to shift into a new perspective, Holstin‘s aesthetic resembles Signalis, Somerville, and Project Zomboid.

Holding onto classic gameplay mechanics from the original Silent Hill and Resident Evil, Holstin uses fixed camera angles with a twist. Not only can you manipulate these to survey your surroundings, but you can seamlessly swap to a third-person POV when engaging in combat. For the bravest survivalists out there, get ready to rack the shotgun—Holstin may not have a release date yet, but it sure demands your attention for its special take on the subgenre.